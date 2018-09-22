Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Will start Sunday
Velazquez will start Sunday's series finale against the Indians, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
With Velazquez pitching for one of the game's best offenses, fantasy owners might view this as an opportunity to grab a win; however, a couple of factors argue against that strategy. First, Velazquez is averaging just under four innings over his seven starts this season, so he may not be stretched out enough to qualify for a win. Secondly, as we saw in Friday's game against Cleveland, the Red Sox have nothing left to play for and could rest several regulars.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Could start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Returns from illness in bullpen role•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Start skipped due to illness•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Gets spot start•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Tosses four innings in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Scheduled to start Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...