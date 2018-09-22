Velazquez will start Sunday's series finale against the Indians, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

With Velazquez pitching for one of the game's best offenses, fantasy owners might view this as an opportunity to grab a win; however, a couple of factors argue against that strategy. First, Velazquez is averaging just under four innings over his seven starts this season, so he may not be stretched out enough to qualify for a win. Secondly, as we saw in Friday's game against Cleveland, the Red Sox have nothing left to play for and could rest several regulars.

