Velazquez will make a spot-start Tuesday against the Rangers, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox needed a starter after Brian Johnson (hip) was placed on the disabled list Sunday (retroactive to July 5). This could be a one-time gig for Velazquez if Johnson responds in the minimum 10 days. Velazquez hasn't started since April, when he made a couple of starts and allowed three runs in 10.2 innings. He was more stretched out back then and hasn't thrown more than 52 pitches in any outing since late April, so we're not expecting him to get deep or even long enough qualify for a win Tuesday.

