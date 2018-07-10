Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Will start Tuesday
Velazquez will make a spot-start Tuesday against the Rangers, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox needed a starter after Brian Johnson (hip) was placed on the disabled list Sunday (retroactive to July 5). This could be a one-time gig for Velazquez if Johnson responds in the minimum 10 days. Velazquez hasn't started since April, when he made a couple of starts and allowed three runs in 10.2 innings. He was more stretched out back then and hasn't thrown more than 52 pitches in any outing since late April, so we're not expecting him to get deep or even long enough qualify for a win Tuesday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Could receive Tuesday's start•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: May start Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Set to return from DL•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Back with team•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Could return when first eligible•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Headed to Triple-A for rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart