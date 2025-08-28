High-A Greenville placed Godbout on the 7-day injured list Aug. 17 due to a hamstring injury, SoxProspects.com reports.

The No. 75 overall selection in June's First-Year Player Draft, Godbout went 6-for-17 with three doubles and a 6:3 BB:K in six games for Greenville before hitting the shelf. The 21-year-old infielder may not have enough time to recover from the hamstring injury and make it back for Greenville before the end of the South Atlantic League season.