Red Sox's Henry Godbout: Returns from IL, heads to Double-A

Godbout (hand) has gone 0-for-9 with three strikeouts over his first two games at Double-A Portland since being assigned to the affiliate Tuesday after being reinstated from High-A Greenville's 60-day injured list.

Godbout slashed .277/.410/.492 with seven home runs and two stolen bases over 34 games with Greenville before hitting the shelf June 2 after fracturing his left hand and requiring surgery. The 23-year-old shortstop kicked off a rehab assignment at Single-A Salem on July 31, and after playing in five games in the Carolina League, the Red Sox decided that he was ready to make his Double-A debut.