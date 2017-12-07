Red Sox's Henry Owens: Placed on outright waivers
Owens was placed on outright waivers by the Red Sox on Wednesday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Owens spent all of last season in the minors after a pair of brief major-league stints in 2015 and 2016. The big southpaw has flashed potential in the past, but his dreadful control problems were ultimately too much to overlook, as he walked 115 batters in 126 innings between Double- and Triple-A last season. The move effectively removes Owens from Boston's 40-man roster; he'll take a spin through waivers to determine where he'll wind up next.
