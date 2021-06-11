Manager Alex Cora said Sawamura (hip) will be available Friday against the Blue Jays, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Sawamura last pitched Monday and Cora revealed Thursday that the right-hander wasn't available for the series finale against Houston because of soreness in his right hip. The issue appears to have subsided, with the reliever being a "full go" per Cora. He'll look to contribute out of the Boston bullpen in the series opener.