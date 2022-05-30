Sawamura was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Monday.
Sawamura was optioned Saturday but will return just two days later with Matt Strahm landing on the COVID-19 injured list. Sawamura recorded a perfectly adequate 3.60 ERA in 15 innings before being sent down.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Optioned to Worcester•
-
Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Takes loss in 10th inning•
-
Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Makes quick work in win•
-
Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Expected to handle key bullpen role•
-
Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Rejoins Boston bullpen•