Manager Alex Cora said Sawamura is dealing with a sore right hip and won't be available out of the bullpen Thursday for the Red Sox's game against the Astros, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Boston will hold off on placing Sawamura on the injured list for now, though that plan could change if the team needs another fresh arm in the bullpen heading into a four-game series with the Blue Jays that begins Friday. The 32-year-old right-hander has been a key setup arm for Boston thus far during his rookie season, making 22 appearances while posting a 2.63 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 12.4 K/9 and gathering five holds.