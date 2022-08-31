The Red Sox outrighted Sawamura to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Sawamura is in the second season of a relatively modest two-year, $3 million deal, but none of MLB's other 29 teams were willing to put in a waiver claim for him and assume the money remaining on his contract after he turned in a 3.73 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over his 49 appearances out of Boston's bullpen this season. Though he'll remain in the organization for now, Sawamura will likely hit free agency this winter, when Boston will presumably decline his $3 million club option for 2023.
