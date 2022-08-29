Sawamura was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Sunday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Sawamura struggled over the last week and a half, giving up five runs in 3.1 innings over his last four appearances. The 34-year-old has posted a 3.73 ERA in 50.2 innings over 49 relief outings this year but will now lose his spot on Boston's 40-man roster.