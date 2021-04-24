Sawamura (1-0) picked up his first MLB win, allowing one hit and striking out three over 1.1 innings in Friday's victory over Seattle.

Sawamura entered during the fourth inning for starter Martin Perez, whose lack of command forced manager Alex Cora to go the bullpen early. The pitcher, who entered with two on and two out, struck out Mitch Haniger to prevent any more damage. The Japanese right-hander put Haniger away with a splitter, the pitch with a nasty reputation from his days in Japan. "I think the action is a lot better," Cora said about Sawamura's splitter, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. "And it started in Minnesota I think. He threw one at 95 (mph) with great action. It feels like little by little, it's getting there." Sawamura has allowed just two runs over 10 innings (1.80 ERA) while holding opposing batters to a .182 batting average.