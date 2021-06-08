Sawamura (2-0) allowed one walk and struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings to pick up the win in Monday's 5-3 victory over Miami.

Sawamura entered with two out and two men on in the sixth inning, then he walked a batter to load the bases before getting Starling Marte on a splitter to end the threat. It was another example of manager Alex Cora's growing confidence in the reliever, who has a 0.93 ERA and 16 strikeouts over his last 9.2 innings, including a marvelous five-strikeout effort against the Yankees last Friday.