Sawamura struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings in Wednesday's spring game against Baltimore.
Sawamura had his first clean outing of the spring. In his three previous appearances, the right-hander had allowed at least one hit and walk -- he walked three batters in each of his two first outings. Boston manager Alex Cora was encouraged by the results, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. "You can tell he feels more comfortable. He's been able to throw sliders for strikes. Today was his best fastball out of all the outings," said the manager. The Red Sox are chalking up his early struggles to adapting to a new league and culture. Sawamura is expected to serve as a setup option late in games.