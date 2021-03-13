Sawamura allowed one run on one hit and three walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in Friday's spring game against Tampa Bay.

Sawamura, who made his Grapefruit League debut, retired the first two batters before giving up a double and three straight walks, which ended the outing prematurely. At this point, the results are not important. The Japanese pitcher got his feet wet against MLB competition and will continue building up to a role in Boston's bullpen. He's next scheduled to pitch Monday.