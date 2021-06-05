Sawamura walked one and struck out five over two scoreless innings in Friday's 5-2 win over the Yankees.

The Yankees plated two runs (one earned) against tiring starter Nathan Eovaldi in the sixth inning, so it was up to Boston's bullpen to preserve the lead. Normally in a tight game, Adam Ottavino, who was warming during the sixth, would be involved as a setup option, but manager Alex Cora let an impressive Sawamura pitch the seventh and eighth innings. Since Cora mentioned the pitcher's propensity for giving up home runs, Sawamura has not allowed one over his last 8.1 innings (eight appearances).