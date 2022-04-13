Sawamura threw a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Tigers.
Sawamura needed just three pitches to prevent his first inherited runner of the season from scoring. He entered after Rich Hill walked Robbie Grossman with one out in the fifth inning and got a double play on three pitches. He's made two scoreless appearances thus far and could pop up whenever needed in the middle innings. In his first outing, Sawamura retired all three batters faced in the seventh inning against the Yankees last Saturday.
