Sawamura was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.
Sawamura made 18 relief appearances for the Red Sox to begin the season and posted a 3.60 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 15 innings. However, the right-hander will be sent down as part of a move to make room on the active roster for Ryan Brasier and Phillips Valdez.
