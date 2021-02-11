Sawamura signed a two-year, $2.4 million deal with the Red Sox on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
The 32-year-old has spent the entirety of his professional career playing in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, but he'll make his way to the majors in 2021. Sawamura had a 3.05 ERA and 42:28 K:BB over 41.1 innings last season and recorded 73 saves between the 2015 and 2016 campaigns. He figures to start out in middle relief for the Red Sox but could earn his way into a higher-leverage role.