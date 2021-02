Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom said Sawamura (visa issues) is expected to be in Florida in "a week or so," Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

It's unclear if the delay in arrival will cause Sawamura to be unavailable for the start of the regular season. Manager Alex Cora plans to use Sawamura in the final three innings, along with Matt Barnes and Adam Ottavino.