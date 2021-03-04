Sawamura threw his first bullpen session since arriving in camp, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Sawamura threw fastballs and splitters during his 23-pitch session. He served as a closer the last two seasons in Japan but is not yet in the closer mix for Boston. However, manager Alex Cora envisions him as part of the crew that works the final third of games along with Matt Barnes, Darwinzon Hernandez and Adam Ottavino.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Ready for workouts•
-
Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Not in closer mix•
-
Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Arriving Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Still out of camp•
-
Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Slight delay due to visa issues•
-
Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Reaches deal with Boston•