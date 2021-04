Sawamura walked one and hit a batter over a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Rays.

This was Sawamura's third late-inning appearance, and he remains unscored upon while dancing around three walks, one hit and a hit batsman. He, along with Adam Ottavino, Darwinzon Hernandez and Matt Barnes are considered the high-leverage, late-inning crew.