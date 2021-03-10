Sawamura threw an inning of a simulated game Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Sawamura threw all of his pitches -- sliders, splitters and fastballs -- and struck out three while allowing only weak contact on a bloop. "For a sim game you can see the fastball, good spin on it, good velocity, the split should be good, and should play," said manager Alex Cora. Sawamura has thrown a bullpen session and sim game, so the next step is appearing in Grapefruit League game, but that has not yet been scheduled.
