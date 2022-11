Park was traded from the Pirates to the Red Sox on Wednesday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Inmer Lobo, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Park was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh on Tuesday, and Boston decided to acquire him via trade rather than risk a waiver claim. The 26-year-old had a .649 OPS in 26 big-league games last season, and he spent most of the campaign at the Triple-A level, where he produced a .225/.332/.354 slash line.