Potts' contract was purchased by the Red Sox on Friday.
The headliner in the trade that sent Mitch Moreland to San Diego, Potts could have really used a traditional minor-league season to work on his approach against upper-level pitchers after struggling at Double-A in 2019 (93 wRC+, 28.6 percent strikeout rate). Even so, he just turned 22, so he wouldn't even be old for the level if he were sent back to Double-A at the start of the 2021 season. He still possesses plus right-handed pop and has a chance to handle third base.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hudson Potts: Traded for Moreland•
-
Padres' Hudson Potts: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Padres' Hudson Potts: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Padres' Hudson Potts: Plates run in Arizona Fall League•
-
Padres' Hudson Potts: Headed to Arizona Fall League•
-
Padres' Hudson Potts: Returns from IL•