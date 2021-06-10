Potts (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Potts missed spring training and the start of the minor-league season due to an oblique strain, but he should be available to make his 2021 debut with Double-A Portland as early as Thursday. The 22-year-old appeared in 112 minor-league games last year and slashed .242/.303/.431 with 18 home runs and 66 RBI.
