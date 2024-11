The Red Sox selected Dobbins' contract from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Dobbins made 25 starts between Double-A Portland and Worcester in 2024, finishing with a 3.08 ERA and 120:48 K:BB over 125.2 innings. The 25-year-old is now on the 40-man roster and shielded from the Rule 5 Draft.