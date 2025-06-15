Dobbins (4-1) earned the win over the Yankees on Saturday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six scoreless innings.

Both of the hits Dobbins allowed were singles, and he retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced. The rookie right-hander completed six frames for the third time this season, with all three outings resulting in a quality start. Dobbins has faced the Yankees in each of his past two outings and has earned a victory each time, providing ample justification for the decision to move him back into the rotation. Assuming he remains in a starting role, he's slated for a road matchup in San Francisco his next time out.