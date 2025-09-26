Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Expected to have normal offseason
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobbins (knee) is on track to have a normal offseason and be 100 percent for the start of spring training, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Dobbins underwent surgery in July to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. His recovery from the operation seems to be going off without a hitch and, barring any setbacks, it's not expected to limit him next spring. The righty could compete for a spot in Boston's rotation in 2026.
