Dobbins (knee) is on track to have a normal offseason and be 100 percent for the start of spring training, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Dobbins underwent surgery in July to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. His recovery from the operation seems to be going off without a hitch and, barring any setbacks, it's not expected to limit him next spring. The righty could compete for a spot in Boston's rotation in 2026.