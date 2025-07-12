The Red Sox placed Dobbins on the 15-day injured list Saturday after he was diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee.

The Red Sox were anticipating a serious knee injury for Dobbins after he exited early in his start Friday against the Rays, and follow-up tests confirmed that he sustained a ligament tear. The 25-year-old will require surgery and will miss the rest of the season, spelling an end to a solid rookie campaign in which he posted a 4.13 ERA and 1.28 WHIP alongside a 45:17 K:BB through 61 innings with the big club. Richard Fitts was promoted from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move and could take Dobbins' spot in the rotation following the All-Star break.