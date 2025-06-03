Dobbins will re-enter Boston's rotation after Richard Fitts was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Dobbins came on in relief of Fitts on Monday versus the Angels and tossed five innings of one-run ball. The right-hander is slated to start this weekend against the Yankees on the road.
