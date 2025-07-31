default-cbs-image
The Red Sox transferred Dobbins (knee) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for lefty Steven Matz, who was acquired via trade with the Cardinals. Dobbins is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.

