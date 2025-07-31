Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Shifted to 60-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox transferred Dobbins (knee) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for lefty Steven Matz, who was acquired via trade with the Cardinals. Dobbins is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Out for season with torn ACL•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Injury potentially significant•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Exits with injury•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Officially called up for start•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Expected starter Friday•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Makes first rehab start•