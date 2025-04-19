Dobbins (2-0) earned the win Friday against the White Sox after allowing two runs on four hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out six.

The rookie right-hander capitalized on a soft matchup against a hapless White Sox lineup, throwing three spotless innings to begin the game. Andrew Benintendi did lead off the fourth frame with a solo home run, and Joshua Palacios managed to scratch another run across on a groundout in the sixth, but it was smooth sailing for Dobbins otherwise. It's unclear if Dobbins will stick in Boston's rotation following Friday's outing, as it appears Brayan Bello's (shoulder) return is near, but Dobbins has a promising 2.45 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB over the first 11 innings of his major-league career.