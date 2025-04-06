Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Dobbins will start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Cardinals, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Dobbins fell short of winning a spot on Boston's Opening Day roster coming out of spring training, but the right-hander didn't have to wait long to receive a call-up from Triple-A Worcester. He'll be making his MLB debut Sunday and will serve as Boston's 27th man in the twin bill, so Dobbins is likely to be sent back to Worcester immediately following the spot start. Though Cora noted that he was impressed with Dobbins' velocity readings in spring training, the 25-year-old labored in his first Triple-A start this past Tuesday, striking out two over 3.2 innings while allowing five earned runs on three hits -- all home runs -- and three walks. He'll make for a risky streaming option Sunday.