Dobbins (2-1) came away with the loss against the Twins on Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over 5.2 innings.

Dobbins started out strongly by retiring nine of the first 10 batters he faced and yielded just one run through five innings. Things unraveled for the 25-year-old right-hander in the sixth frame, when he gave up a two-run homer to Kody Clemens and was tagged for another run after being lifted. It was Dobbins' first loss in three starts, but he has a respectable 3.78 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 16.2 innings this season and will be a part of the Red Sox's rotation in the short term after Walker Buehler (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday. Dobbins is lined up to face the Royals on the road next weekend.