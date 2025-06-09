Dobbins (3-1) picked up the win Sunday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks across five innings. He did not record a strikeout.

Dobbins missed two trips through the rotation as the Red Sox replaced him with Richard Fitts in late May, but Boston optioned Fitts to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, allowing Dobbins to re-enter the rotation. He delivered a decent performance Sunday despite throwing just 64 pitches. The 25-year-old rookie failed to strike out a batter and yielded a pair of home runs. Still, he notched his first win since April 18. In eight starts this season, Dobbins owns a 4.35 ERA and a 32:6 K:BB over 41.1 innings.