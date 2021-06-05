Renfroe is batting fifth and playing right field Saturday against the Yankees, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
So much for the day off, as Renfroe will be called upon to fill in for J.D. Martinez, a late scratch for undisclosed reasons. In his career against Yankees starter Jameson Taillon, Renfroe is 3-for-6 with a homer and a double.
