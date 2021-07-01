Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

His solo shot in the eighth inning off Anthony Swarzak capped the scoring on the night. Renfroe has three homers and six RBI in his last three games as he put the finishing touches on a big June, slashing .295/.378/.505 through 27 contests on the month with five of his 12 long balls on the year in addition to 16 runs and 20 RBI.