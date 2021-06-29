Renfroe went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in Monday's 6-5 win over the Royals.

Renfroe launched a two-run shot off Danny Duffy in the fourth inning and later hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth. The 29-year-old outfielder has been hot over his last 12 games, going 16-for-45 (.356) with four homers and 13 RBI during that stretch. For the season, he's gone deep 11 times and owns an .803 OPS through 264 plate appearances.