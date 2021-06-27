Renfroe went 3-for-4 with a RBI in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Yankees.
Renfroe tallied three singles in the game and drove in Xander Bogaerts in the third inning. He has been productive in his last 10 games, batting .368 with two home runs, 10 RBI and six runs scored. The 29-year-old's current line of .272/.328/.453 is the highest of his career over a 66-game stretch. He has found a nice home in Boston this season after struggling to hit for Tampa Bay in the shortened 2020 campaign with just a .156 batting average.