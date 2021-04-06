Renfroe went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 11-2 win over the Rays.

Renfroe was in the lineup against a right-hander for the first time this season. The first time Boston faced a righty, the second game of the season, manager Alex Cora made several lineup changes, one of which was removing Renfroe. It wasn't clear at the time if Cora, who talked after that game about the lineup flexibility he has, was going to sit Renfroe against same-handed pitchers. Apparently, that's not the case.