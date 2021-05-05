Renfroe went 3-for-4 with a double, solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Tigers.

Renfroe tallied at least one hit for the third consecutive game, this time notching two extra-base hits in a contest for the first time on the campaign. His production began with an RBI single in the first inning, though the highlight came four innings later when he slugged his third homer of the season. Despite the recent uptick in performance, Renfroe is still hitting just .222/.275/.389 across 80 plate appearances for the campaign.