Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe: Hits third homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Renfroe went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's spring game against Baltimore.
Renfroe launched his third spring home run and has nine RBI over 16 Grapefruit League games. He projects as the primary starter in right field but can play all three outfield spots if needed.
