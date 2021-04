Renfroe went 1-for-3 with an RBI in a 3-2 loss to the White Sox in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Renfroe's two-out high chopper took an odd bounce away from third baseman Yoan Moncada, allowing J.D. Martinez to score from third base. It was the fourth RBI in eight games for Renfroe, who entered the twinbill nightcap with a .571 OPS.