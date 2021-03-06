Renfroe went 1-for-2 with an RBI-single in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

Renfroe made his fourth spring start, all in right field, and is a cumulative 3-for-7 with a double, a run scored and four RBI. He's expected to serve as a starting corner outfielder, but manager Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com that he values Alex Verdugo's defense in right field at Fenway Park. If Verdugo moves from center to right field at home, Renfroe (three career games in CF) could move to left field (123 games) while Franchy Cordero patrols center (43 career starts) for games on the road.