Renfroe went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

He gave the Red Sox an early lead by taking Griffin Canning deep in the second inning. Renfroe has caught fire in May, going 17-for-52 (.327) through 13 games with four of his five homers on the season, 10 runs and 11 RBI.