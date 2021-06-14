Renfroe isn't starting Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Renfroe has hit just .130 with three runs, three RBI and four walks in the last seven games. Alex Verdugo will shift to right field while Marwin Gonzalez starts in left field.
