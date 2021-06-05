Renfroe is on the bench for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
He receives a day off in the midst of a scorching-hot, 13-for-27 stretch in his last eight games. Renfroe also has eight extra-base hits in that span. Alex Verdugo will play right field Saturday, with Danny Santana in left.
