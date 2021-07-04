Renfroe is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Renfroe started the last 17 games and will take a seat after slashing .313/.356/.594 with five homers and 17 RBI during that span. Alex Verdugo will shift to right field while Danny Santana starts in left.
