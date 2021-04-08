Renfroe is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against Baltimore, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Renfroe has started against all three of the lefties the Red Sox have faced this season, but he finds himself on the bench against a righty (Matt Harvey) for the second time in four opportunities. Early indications seem to be that he'll have something in between a platoon role and a true everyday position. Alex Verdugo slides to right field in his absence, with Enrique Hernandez starting in center.