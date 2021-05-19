Renfroe is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Renfroe receives his first day off since April 28. Early in the season, the right-handed hitter was not an everyday starter, but recent improvements at the plate and stellar defense have made Renfroe a staple in Boston's lineup as the Red Sox' right fielder. Alex Verdugo gets the start in right field Wednesday with Franchy Cordero playing left, though Renfroe is a safe bet to return to the lineup Thursday against lefty Steven Matz